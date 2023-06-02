The Tallest Man On Earth – “Say What You Will” (James Blake Cover)

The Tallest Man On Earth – “Say What You Will” (James Blake Cover)

New Music June 2, 2023 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille

The Tallest Man On Earth recorded his Spotify Singles in Stockholm rather than New York. Makes sense. Having the corporate offices for the world’s largest streaming behemoth is convenient for Swedes! As per the series ritual, Kristian Matsson performed one original and one cover at Spotify Studio. In addition to “Looking For Love” from his recent album Henry St., Mattson did a rendition of “Say What You Will” from James Blake’s 2021 release Friends That Break Your Heart.

Regarding his choice of Blake’s music, Mattson writes, “I’ve had the luxury of meeting him a couple of times and he’s such an inspiring and warm and talented artist. Sometimes you need a reminder of why you do what you do and James’s live shows have always been that for me.” Hear the two tracks below, where you’ll also find the new Tallest Man mini-doc Birding At Betty’s.

