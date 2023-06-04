Watch The Voidz Play “Prophecy Of The Dragon” For The First Time At Primavera Sound

After keeping a low profile throughout the pandemic, the Voidz have launched into a new wave of activity. Last week the Julian Casablancas-led band released new single “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” a metallic spin on their experimental rock sound. Today, they played their first show in three years at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where the new song got its live debut. Below, watch footage of “Prophecy Of The Dragon” as well as the full Voidz set; we’ve also posted the setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“Did My Best”

“Prophecy of the Dragon”

“Leave It In My Dreams”

“M.utually A.ssured D.estruction”

“The Eternal Tao 2.0”

“Where No Eagles Fly”

“QYURRYUS”

“Rosalia Jam”

“Pyramid Of Bones”