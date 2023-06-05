Steve Lacy Covered Connan Mockasin At His First Re:SET Shows

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News June 5, 2023 9:52 AM By Tom Breihan

News June 5, 2023 9:52 AM By Tom Breihan

This weekend was the first for Re:SET, the touring concert series where LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy are all headlining all-star lineups that they curated. The shows came to Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area. Lacy headlined a bill that also featured James Blake, Toro Y Moi, and Foushée, and he took the opportunity to cover “I’m The Man, That Will Find You,” the confusingly punctuated 2013 track from the New Zealand psych-pop weirdo Connan Mockasin. It’s a pretty deep pull, but upon reflection, it makes total sense for Lacy’s whole vibe. Below, watch a short clip of Lacy’s cover and the video for Mockasin’s original.

Steve Lacy and Connan Mockasin have crossed paths at least once. Four years, ago, they both posed for an Instagram photo with Mac DeMarco. During his Re:SET sets, Lacy also brought out his opener Foushée, and they sang their duet “Sunshine.” That one got a big reaction from the crowd; watch a fan-made video below.

This coming weekend, Re:SET arrives in Atlanta, New Orleans, and Dallas.

