Later this week, Sigur Rós are kicking off a 41-piece orchestra tour, their first world tour in nearly five years. Back when it was announced, they promised that a new album would arrive in June. Today, they’re sharing their first new track since 2016, “Blóðberg.” It’s the first track since Kjartan Sveinsson rejoined the band; he left in 2012 before the release of 2013’s Kveikur. It features the London Contemporary Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames, and was mixed and co-produced by Paul Corley.

“Blóðberg” comes with a music video directed by Johan Renck, whose name you might recognize from the credits of Chernobyl and has also directed music videos for Madonna, Robyn, Beyoncé, and more. “I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck said in a statement. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of Blóðberg. The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.” The video arrives later today. For now, listen to the track below.

“Blóðberg” is out now via BMG.