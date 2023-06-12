Jonathan Wilson — the Los Angeles-based producer who works with Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, and many others — has announced a new solo album, Eat The Worm, his follow-up to 2020’s Dixie Blur. He teased it a couple months back with the single “Marzipan,” which is included on the tracklist, and today he’s sharing a new single, “Charlie Parker.”

“‘Charlie Parker’ is one of my favorite songs on Eat the Worm. It’s a fantastical and fictitious flight of fancy and fantasy,” Wilson noted in a statement. “It also touches on the ups and downs of my life over the past decade as a touring musician, and more. It’s filled with strings, horns, fuzzy guitars, tubular bells, and a few bebop elements as well, hence the name. In a way, ‘Charlie Parker’ encompasses what the new record is all about: adventure, fidelity and fun.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Marzipan”

02 “Bonamossa”

03 “Ol’ Father Time”

04 “Hollywood Vape”

05 “The Village Is Dead”

06 “Wim Hof”

07 “Lo And Behold”

08 “Charlie Parker”

09 “Hey Love”

10 “Stud Ram” (vinyl exclusive)

11 “B.F.F.”

12 “East LA”

13 “Ridin’ In A Jag”

Eat The Worm is out 9/8 via BMG. Pre-order it here.