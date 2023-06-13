Gold Panda first released “The Corner” last fall as an instrumental ahead of his comeback album The Work. Today the track becomes the basis for vocals from three fascinating voices: heroic indie hip-hop veteran Open Mike Eagle, German surrealist MC Infinite Livez, and Virginia jazz-rap upstart McKinley Dixon. Hearing them lock in over Panda’s woozy, synthetic waves has me flashing back to the heyday of cloud rap.

Derwin Decker, aka Gold Panda, shared this statement:

When I was making the album version of “The Corner” I was thinking about how a vocalist might work on the track.

Rap/Hip Hop has always been my go-to music for inspiration. I’d say a lot of my music starts off as trying to be a hip hop track and slowly descends into Gold Panda-ness, so it’s been a pleasure to de-clutter my original version to make space for the artists I’ve been so lucky to get verses from. First up is Open Mike Eagle, I’ve produced a couple of tracks for him in the past, we’ve toured together, he put up with sharing a hotel room with me, it was only right to get him on this and I owe him big time. If you haven’t heard his stuff start with track “Qualifiers.” What other rapper is going to name drop Chumbawamba and Dishwalla? 2nd verse is Infinite Livez. I’ve been close with him since he was on Big Dada back in the day and we used to do live -improv shows together. I have been painfully slow in giving him beats to work with but everything he sends back delights. A good start for his stuff imo is a track called “The Novel Reader.” Mckinley Dixon has just dropped a new album on City Slang, we met recently at The Great Escape in Brighton and the skill of this guy blew me away, the band is also tight af so if you get a chance to see them live please do. I’d start with the track “Make A Poet Black,” you’ll instantly know why I like it so much.

They all killed this and I’m so excited to share it.