Georgia – “Give It Up For Love”

Will Spooner

New Music June 13, 2023 1:47 PM By James Rettig

Georgia – “Give It Up For Love”

Will Spooner

New Music June 13, 2023 1:47 PM By James Rettig

At the end of March, the UK musician Georgia announced a new album, Euphoric, the follow-up to 2020’s Seeking Thrills. The album was produced with Rostam, and in the past few months its lead single “It’s Euphoric” has gotten two new versions, one Mura Masa remix and one self-remix featuring Years & Years.

Today, Georgia is finally offering up the album’s second single, “Give It Up For Love,” which, per a press release, was inspired by the 2000 Danny Boyle film The Beach and Georgia’s work with the producer William Orbit. It comes with a music video directed by Mathy & Fran.

Check it out below.

Euphoric is out 7/28 via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

15 hours ago 0

Watch Brandi Carlile & Annie Lennox Sing “Why” At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest