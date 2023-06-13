At the end of March, the UK musician Georgia announced a new album, Euphoric, the follow-up to 2020’s Seeking Thrills. The album was produced with Rostam, and in the past few months its lead single “It’s Euphoric” has gotten two new versions, one Mura Masa remix and one self-remix featuring Years & Years.

Today, Georgia is finally offering up the album’s second single, “Give It Up For Love,” which, per a press release, was inspired by the 2000 Danny Boyle film The Beach and Georgia’s work with the producer William Orbit. It comes with a music video directed by Mathy & Fran.

Check it out below.

Euphoric is out 7/28 via Domino.