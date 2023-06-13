Steven Yeun Releases Full Cover Of Incubus’ “Drive” From BEEF

New Music June 13, 2023 9:39 AM By James Rettig

Steven Yeun Releases Full Cover Of Incubus’ “Drive” From BEEF

New Music June 13, 2023 9:39 AM By James Rettig

A few months back, Netflix dropped a new show called Beef that featured an extremely millennial-friendly soundtrack, as well as a score from Haxan Cloak, aka Bobby Krlic. A moment from the show featured Steven Yeun’s character Danny Cho covering Incubus’ 1999 track “Drive” acoustic with a church band. Today, a brief EP was released highlighting Krlic’s title cues, and tucked in at the end is a full version of the “Drive” cover.” Check it out below.

BEEF: The Bonus Tracks EP is out now via A24 Music.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

15 hours ago 0

Watch Brandi Carlile & Annie Lennox Sing “Why” At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest