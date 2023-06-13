A few months back, Netflix dropped a new show called Beef that featured an extremely millennial-friendly soundtrack, as well as a score from Haxan Cloak, aka Bobby Krlic. A moment from the show featured Steven Yeun’s character Danny Cho covering Incubus’ 1999 track “Drive” acoustic with a church band. Today, a brief EP was released highlighting Krlic’s title cues, and tucked in at the end is a full version of the “Drive” cover.” Check it out below.

BEEF: The Bonus Tracks EP is out now via A24 Music.