Grammys Add 3 New Categories For 2024

The Recording Academy has announced that three new categories will be added to the 2024 Grammys: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process,” Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy CEO, said in a statement. “These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

In addition to the three new categories, two existing categories — Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical — will be moved to the General Field, which means that all Grammy voters can vote for them. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical has gone to Jack Antonoff for the past two years. Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical was introduced as a category last year, launched to coincide with the new Songwriters & Composers Wing in the Academy. The first-ever winner was Tobias Jesso Jr.

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place next year.