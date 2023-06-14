Strange Ranger – “Way Out”

Next month, Strange Ranger are releasing a new album, Pure Music. They’ve shared two singles from it already, “Rain So Hard” and “She’s On Fire,” and today they’re back with a third, “Way Out.”

“I wrote this one while going through my memories of being a teenager in Montana and then it got all biblical for some reason,” the band’s Isaac Eiger said. “We produced it at the house in the woods and I remember feeling extremely alert, almost manic working on it late at night. At the time, we thought of it as a sort of condensed Talk Talk song, but I’m not sure if it ended up that way.”

Pure Music is out 7/21 via Fire Talk.