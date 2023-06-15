Husband-and-wife Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse are no strangers to collaborating musically — they’ve already put out a few albums together under the name Good Fuck — but a few months back they announced that they’d signed to Kill Rock Stars as a duo and shared a single called “Sun Inspector.” Today, Kinsella and Pulse are announcing a new album, Giddy Skelter, which will be out on September 8. They’ve also shared a new single, “Unblock Obstacles.” Here’s what Kinsella had to say about the track:

For the first year of its existence the song had a soulful synth feel, like one of the breezier songs from that Personal Space: Electronic Soul 1974-1984 compilation. We’ve both been fans of that album for many years.

We slowly whittled away at the song’s layers, simplifying it more & more, until eventually arriving at this primal approach. It felt right, but we were intimidated by such simplicity; it actually does require some true nerve to strip away all the flashy & clever components.

But we made peace with our impulse when we realized that our most impactful move for the song’s big dynamic change could be to make the simple song even simpler. We aimed to create a sense of expansion by digging deeper into the established foundation.