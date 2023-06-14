At the end of this week, Queens Of The Stone Age are releasing a new album, In Times New Roman… They’ve shared the singles “Emotion Sickness” and “Carnavoyeur” from it already and just last week they announced an extensive North American tour with Phantogram, Viagra Boys, the Armed, and Jehnny Beth as support. Today, they’re offering up one more advance single from the album, “Paper Machete.”

In an interview with Revolver that was published earlier this week, QOTSA frontman Josh Homme revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent a successful treatment for it. “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” Homme said in the interview. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Listen to “Paper Machete” below.

In Times New Roman… is out 6/16 via Matador Records.