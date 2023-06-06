Queens Of The Stone Age Announce North American Tour With Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, & Jehnny Beth

In a couple of weeks, rock overlords Queens Of The Stone Age will return with their new album In Times New Roman…; we’ve already posted the singles “Emotion Sickness” and “Carnavoyeur.” Last week, QOTSA returned to the stage at the Sonic Temple and Boston Calling festivals, playing their first full sets since 2020. The band already had a few more festivals booked, including a headlining spot at Riot Fest, and now they’ve announced a full-scale tour that’ll take them to arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

The coming Queens Of The Stone Age tour will features some big-deal openers. The tour’s first half will cover the eastern side of the continent, and it’ll feature Phantogram and the Armed. The Armed really don’t tour often, and their live show is reportedly insane, so it’ll be worth turning up early to catch them. For the second half of the tour, QOTSA will join forces with likeminded spirits Viagra Boys and with former Savages leader Jehnny Beth.

Below, check out the tour dates, as well as a weird tour trailer where a knight plunges his face into a birthday cake for some reason.

TOUR DATES:

8/03 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

8/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

8/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

8/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

8/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

8/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

8/12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

8/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

8/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

8/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

8/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

9/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse ^

9/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

9/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

9/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^

9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

9/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

9/29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* with Phantogram & the Armed

^ with Viagra Boys & Jehnny Beth