We already know Doja Cat is good at getting attention. Now we get to find out if she’s good at making “Attention.” Her new single marks the start of a new era, presumably leading to her first album since 2021’s Planet Her, though she’s trickled out one-off tracks like the Elvis soundtrack single “Vegas” and an appearance on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix that helped push the song to #1.

In February, Doja said she wanted to make a hardcore album and that her next record would lean in a “more masculine direction.” In the case of “Attention,” it seems that means a focus on rap over pop. “Look at me, look at me!” she instructs us. “You lookin’?” See for yourself below via director Tanu Muino’s music video.