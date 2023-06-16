Doja Cat – “Attention”

June 15, 2023 By Chris DeVille

We already know Doja Cat is good at getting attention. Now we get to find out if she’s good at making “Attention.” Her new single marks the start of a new era, presumably leading to her first album since 2021’s Planet Her, though she’s trickled out one-off tracks like the Elvis soundtrack single “Vegas” and an appearance on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix that helped push the song to #1.

In February, Doja said she wanted to make a hardcore album and that her next record would lean in a “more masculine direction.” In the case of “Attention,” it seems that means a focus on rap over pop. “Look at me, look at me!” she instructs us. “You lookin’?” See for yourself below via director Tanu Muino’s music video.

