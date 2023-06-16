The Songwriters Hall Of Fame held its induction ceremony Thursday night at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. This year’s class included Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose, as well as Snoop Dogg and Sade Adu, both of whom deferred their induction until next year. Every year the Hall hands out the Hal David Starlight Award to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry,” which last year went to Lil Nas X. This time the recipient was Post Malone.

After being introduced by close collaborator Louis Bell, Posty thanked his fiancée and their baby, removed his suit jacket, and played a solo acoustic version of “Feeling Whitney” from his 2016 debut album Stoney. The arrangement made it sound like something by his pal Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. “I’m sorry that I played a song that nobody knows,” he told the crowd, who laughed in response. Watch footage of the performance below.