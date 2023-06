Even at 82 years old, Bob Dylan is still working new material into his live sets. Back in April he covered the Grateful Dead’s “Truckin’” for the first time in Tokyo. And now, in Alicante, Spain, he’s given an onstage debut to his version of Last Waltz pal Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic” from Moondance. There’s audio of the performance below, and it sounds great.