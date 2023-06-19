Trent Reznor Reveals Which Dua Lipa Song Made Him Cry

Trent Reznor surprised a lot of us last week by announcing that a Dua Lipa song made him cry. On Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast, he explained that he once attempted to keep his five children sealed off from mainstream pop “because I think it sucks, generally,” but he realized that’s not fair and that they were going to encounter the music out in the world anyway. He then explained:

I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She’s so into it, and it was so cool. Like, this is her music, you know? This is her thing… It really reminded me that the art of writing a well-crafted song. I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track the other day because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good. It’s difficult!

We posted this excerpt from the interview on our Instagram, which led user jo5ack to comment, “I need to know which Dua Lipa song made Trent fucking Reznor tear up.” Reznor hopped in there and gave him an answer: “it was Levitating. Her execution was spot on and when she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line it broke me.”