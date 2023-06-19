The Black Keys are still out on tour in support of last year’s Dropout Boogie, and on Sunday they did their first of two nights at Le Zénith in Paris. For their encore, they brought out their longtime friend Beck, who worked on their latest album with them. They did “Loser” together, which they’ve done before but not for a long while, since the Black Keys opened for Beck on a 2003 tour. Beck also stuck around for the show-ending rendition of “Lonely Boy.” Check out video below.