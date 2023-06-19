Father John Misty Gives Rare Interview To Bob Dylan Podcast Jokermen

From his 2012 debut as Father John Misty to the height of his Pure Comedy era in 2017, Josh Tillman was a virtuoso interview subject — the Kobe Bryant of pullquotes, prolific with quips, never afraid to aim and shoot. He was a lot of fun to blog about back then. Then, ahead of 2018’s stellar God’s Favorite Customer, he went silent, letting the music speak for itself. But he gave a couple quick interviews last year, and now he’s spoken at length for the first time in a long time.

About an hour before taking the stage at the Barbican a month ago to perform the music of Scott Walker with Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Tillman sat down with Evan Laffer from Jokermen, the podcast that started as a look at mid-to-late-career Bob Dylan and has since branched out to similar lyrics-first artists. Their conversation centered on Walker’s music but occasionally touched on FJM’s recent album Chloë And The Next 20th Century and more. Listen below.