Next month, the Minneapolis rock band 12 Rods are releasing their first new album in 21 years, If We Stayed Alive. They’ve shared “My Year (This Is Going To Be)” and “Private Spies” from it so far — the latter made our best songs of the week list — and today are sharing the album’s final single, “Twice.”

“Written as an impression of perpetual lucid change, not always being in charge and free from déjà vu,” bandleader Ryan Olcott said. “I learned a valuable lesson upon completion that I should never write a melody that I can’t comfortably sing live. Quite possibly the last song written before 12 Rods broke up.”

Listen below.

If We Stayed Alive is out 7/7 via Husky Pants Records / American Dreams Records.