Watch The Trailer For Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley Biopic

Not long after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic became a box office success, another Presley biopic with a different perspective was announced. Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is based on the bestselling memoir Elvis And Me, and follows Priscilla Beaulieu’s marriage and eventual divorce from Elvis Presley. Cailee Spaeny was cast as Priscilla, and Jacob Elordi plays Elvis.

Per Film Music Reporter, Phoenix are once again doing the score for Coppola’s latest movie. Thomas Mars’ band has also scored his wife’s previous films On The Rocks, The Beguiled, and Somewhere.

The film is coming out in the fall, and today its just received its first teaser trailer, a tantalizing 45-seconds. Check it out below.

Priscilla is out in October.