Gabe ‘Nandez – “Venus In Mercury”

Axel Cuevas De Chaunac

New Music June 21, 2023 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

Just two months ago, the dense and vivid New York rapper Gabe ‘Nandez released his Pangea EP. The songs on that EP weren’t new; ‘Nandez recorded them in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Now, ‘Nandez has followed that EP with a new single called “Venus In Mercury.”

On “Venus In Mercury,” Gabe ‘Nandez raps over a supremely mellow beat from producer Argov. He talks about astronomy and internal battles, and he really lets his voice sink into the tracks woozy guitars and trumpets. In director Losmose’s video, ‘Nandez wanders through some beautiful ruins in golden-hour light. Check it out below.

