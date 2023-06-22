Dozens Injured During Hail Storm At Louis Tomlinson’s Red Rocks Concert

Dozens were injured during a hail storm that occurred on Wednesday night at Louis Tomlinson’s concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. As 9 News reports, seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were treated at the venue for injuries that they sustained during the weather event.

Around 8PM local time, the venue announced a weather delay and encouraged concertgoers to seek shelter in their vehicles. Not long after, hail started to fall, and the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area. A spokesperson for the venue told Fox 31 that several inches of hail fell in the seating area and one concertgoer described “golf-ball size” hail falling from the sky, and that they only had minutes between the announcement to seek shelter and when the storm began.

The fire department reported that “a total of 80 to 90 people” were treated on scene and 7 people were “transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.” The injuries included cuts and broken bones.

The venue announced that they show would go on around 9:30PM (Tomlinson hadn’t taken the stage yet), but a few minutes later said there was another weather delay. At 10:25, the show was officially postponed. “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back,” Tomlinson tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

ATTN @Louis_Tomlinson concertgoers: We are currently in a weather delay ⛈️Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

WATCH: *Hailstorm* Golf ball-sized hail pelted at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks venue, injuring nearly 100 of the concertgoers pic.twitter.com/4EPCZ4TOZw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2023

drove 8 hours to see #LouisTomlinson tonight at Red Rocks. Praying for everyone who was there tonight. i have bruises and welts all over my back and legs. had to empty out boxes of shirts at the merch stand to be cover our heads. pic.twitter.com/qmGvRHKXUA — jess (@i_jessThompson) June 22, 2023

In an extended statement on Thursday afternoon, Tomlinson wrote: “I want to thank the speed and care of my touring personnel and the first responders who worked tirelessly last night to help care for everyone affected in what was such extreme circumstance. We’re working hard to find a rescheduled date for the show so please hang onto your ticket until we have more info.”