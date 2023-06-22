Dozens Injured During Hail Storm At Louis Tomlinson’s Red Rocks Concert
Dozens were injured during a hail storm that occurred on Wednesday night at Louis Tomlinson’s concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. As 9 News reports, seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were treated at the venue for injuries that they sustained during the weather event.
Around 8PM local time, the venue announced a weather delay and encouraged concertgoers to seek shelter in their vehicles. Not long after, hail started to fall, and the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area. A spokesperson for the venue told Fox 31 that several inches of hail fell in the seating area and one concertgoer described “golf-ball size” hail falling from the sky, and that they only had minutes between the announcement to seek shelter and when the storm began.
The fire department reported that “a total of 80 to 90 people” were treated on scene and 7 people were “transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.” The injuries included cuts and broken bones.
The venue announced that they show would go on around 9:30PM (Tomlinson hadn’t taken the stage yet), but a few minutes later said there was another weather delay. At 10:25, the show was officially postponed. “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back,” Tomlinson tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”
https://twitter.com/StylinsonLuv28/status/1671748879610441734
In an extended statement on Thursday afternoon, Tomlinson wrote: “I want to thank the speed and care of my touring personnel and the first responders who worked tirelessly last night to help care for everyone affected in what was such extreme circumstance. We’re working hard to find a rescheduled date for the show so please hang onto your ticket until we have more info.”