Pop-rock star King Princess famously comes from a wealthy family, and she has some thoughts on the fellow rich folks who are trapped in a submersible sea vessel right now, either dead or on death’s doorstep, after an underwater tourist expedition to see the remains of the Titanic went awry. Mikaela Straus has a close personal connection to this story: Her great-great-grandparents, Macy’s co-founder Isodor Straus and his wife Ida — who died on the Titanic and were even portrayed in Titanic — are also the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, who is among those trapped inside the sub. Now, like Cardi B, KP has weighed in on the situation.

“I think there is a cycle of bajonga-jillionaires wanting to explore shit and then dying,” Straus said in a TikTok. She continued:

Like, look at my fucking family, right? Who wants to take a boat across the ocean? That sounds terrible. But they did it because they had the money to, and they died. So now these people are like, “Oh, I have so much money, oh my god, I just want to go to the inhabitable depths of the ocean, in a GameCube?” No. Dead! Sorry. Oh! And rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions, obviously. Why do rich people go to space? You don’t need to be there. You’re not a fuckin’ scientist. Because they make terrible decisions, constantly. I hate this world. One more thing: The sheer irony of these billionaires going down to visit the gravesite of other billionaires — amongst other people who were on the Titanic, there weren’t just billionaires — and then dying, is so crazy to me. Anybody else feel this way?

She then burst out laughing.