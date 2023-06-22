Gorillaz Cancel Getaway Tour

Less than a month ago, Gorillaz announced a limited run of “Getaway” shows, which would take take place in four US cities (Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston) over the course of a week-and-a-half in September, with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf. Those shows have now been canceled. Ticketholders were informed in an email that was sent out yesterday.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled,” the email reads. “Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time.”

Gorillaz also offered up their own statement in the email: “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

The shows were advertised as being the final US dates in support of Cracker Island, the latest Gorillaz album that came out earlier this year.