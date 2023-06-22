Feeble Little Horse Cancel Summer Tour, Citing Health Concerns

The Pittsburgh quirky shoegazers Feeble Little Horse are one of the breakout indie acts of the past year or so. Since last fall, when Saddle Creek signed the band and reissued their debut album Hayday, we’ve named them a Band To Watch and anointed their recent sophomore LP Girl With Fish as both Album Of The Week and one of 2023’s very best albums so far. This Monday, they were set to begin what seemed likely to be a triumphant summer tour. But alas, it’s not happening.

In a message posted to Instagram, Feeble Little Horse announced that they are cancelling their tour dates and taking time for themselves back home. “we are very sorry to announce that we have to cancel our tour. we were so excited and this tour meant the world to us,” they write in the message. “we have been blown away by all the recent support we have received but for now we have to take a step back and reassess our little world for our continued health. we are really sorry if this has a negative impact on anyone’s best summer ever plans it definitely is lame for us as well. right now, we are letting the horse get a good night’s sleep.”

In the post, they urge their fans to buy merch from peers Full Body 2, who were set to open the tour: “they are cooler than us by far and they deserved an epic tour this summer that they no longer get to have.” They also thank Saddle Creek, their manager, and others. The tone kind of suggests Feeble Little Horse might not continue as a band, but it also could just be a case of a young rock group setting boundaries and nursing themselves back from exhaustion before things get out of hand. The round of profuse thank-yous is probably just the band acknowledging everyone who’ll be impacted by their decision. At least that’s how I’m choosing to interpret it!

Here’s the full message:

we are very sorry to announce that we have to cancel our tour. we were so excited and this tour meant the world to us. we have been blown away by all the recent support we have received but for now we have to take a step back and reassess our little world for our continued health. we are really sorry if this has a negative impact on anyone’s best summer ever plans it definitely is lame for us as well. right now, we are letting the horse get a good night’s sleep. @fullbody_2 has insanely cool merch on their bandcamp and we strongly encourage you guys to go support them. they are cooler than us by far and they deserved an epic tour this summer that they no longer get to have. thankyou @nadurath for walking us through this mess and being our epic manager thank you @craftedsounds connor and @tagabowphl doug for believing in us when we were itty bitty and all the awesome philly people who made our dreams come true thank you @saddlecreek for carrying us to heights we never imagined thank you @reneenarushoff for holding down the mosh pit and for bringing us together as a band all of you are so cool and we really love you guys. the equestrian club is forever.

Feeble Little Horse were the first band I saw in 2023, and they put on a great show. Hopefully they’ll be playing more of them sometime soon.