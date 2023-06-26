Watch Slowdive Perform New Single “Kisses” Live For The First Time

Slowdive are returning at summer’s end with Everything Is Alive, their first album since 2017’s self-titled reunion stunner, and lead single “Kisses” was among our favorite tracks of last week. But really, they’ve already returned: The shoegaze legends were back on stage in the UK this weekend, first Saturday with a warmup show at Phoenix in Exeter and then Sunday at the massive Glastonbury festival. Below, you can see them give “Kisses” its live debut at the Exeter show and check out pro video of the song’s big Glasto moment.