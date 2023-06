A couple weeks ago, Fleet Foxes kicked off a summer tour — they shared the Strokes and Joni Mitchell covers right as it began — and last night they had a show at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. During the middle of the set, they performed their enduring folk banger “White Winter Hymnal,” and Robin Pecknold and co. brought a fan up onstage to play guitar on it with them. Heartwarming! Watch below.