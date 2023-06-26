A couple years ago, Charlie Martin — the Texas musician who is also one half of Hovvdy — released his debut solo album Imaginary People, which got a deluxe edition last fall. He’s headed out on tour this week, and today has shared a new song called “Splash,” a warm, waterlogged one with Martin’s overlapping vocals: “You say life’s easy like no fear/ Saw a big strong man/ With a bat in his hand/ Saw a big strong man/ With a bat, swing swinging.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ support from Fishplate):

06/27 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar

06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/29 Black Mountain, NC @ Park Rhythms Concert Series

06/30 Nashville, TN @ Basement

07/01 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

07/02 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

07/05 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

07/06 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

“Splash” is out now.