Charlie Martin – “Splash”
A couple years ago, Charlie Martin — the Texas musician who is also one half of Hovvdy — released his debut solo album Imaginary People, which got a deluxe edition last fall. He’s headed out on tour this week, and today has shared a new song called “Splash,” a warm, waterlogged one with Martin’s overlapping vocals: “You say life’s easy like no fear/ Saw a big strong man/ With a bat in his hand/ Saw a big strong man/ With a bat, swing swinging.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES (w/ support from Fishplate):
06/27 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar
06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/29 Black Mountain, NC @ Park Rhythms Concert Series
06/30 Nashville, TN @ Basement
07/01 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole
07/02 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
07/05 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
07/06 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
“Splash” is out now.