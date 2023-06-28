The New Orleans jazz musician Jon Batiste has had a truly wild career already. He spent years as the bandleader for Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. He won an Oscar, alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for composing the music for the Pixar movie Soul. Last year, Batiste won a random-ass Album Of The Year Grammy for his LP We Are. Later this summer, Batiste will follow We Are with a new album that’s got a seriously all-over-the-place guestlist.

Jon Batiste’s forthcoming album is called World Music Radio, and it’s apparently based around the idea that any music can fit under the “world music” banner. (Batiste is not the first person to realize this; I’m pretty sure it’s why nobody says “world music” anymore.) In a press release, Batiste says, “I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft, and of the world around me, unlike anything I had ever felt before.”

Jon Batiste recorded World Music Radio with producer Jon Bellion, and it features collaborations with a long list of collaborators. The following names appear on the tracklist: Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, Kenny G, Atlanta rap phenom J.I.D, K-pop group NewJeans, Afrobeats artist Fireboy DML, Colombian singer Camilo, and Spanish jazz musician Rita Payés. First single “Calling Your Name” is one of the tracks that doesn’t have a big special guest. It’s a short, bouncy synthpop number with some ’80s Stevie Wonder-style harmonica and some real chillwave vibes. Below, listen to “Calling Your Name” and check out the World Music Radio tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hello, Billy Bob”

02 “Raindance” (Feat. Native Soul)

03 “Be Who You Are” (Feat. J.I.D, NewJeans, & Camilo)

04 “Worship”

05 “My Heart” (Feat. Rita Payés)

06 “Drink Water” (Feat. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML)

07 “Calling Your Name”

08 “Clair De Lune” (ft. Kenny G)

09 “Butterfly”

10 “17th Ward Prelude”

11 “Uneasy” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

12 “CALL NOW (504-305-8269)” (Feat. Michael Batiste)

13 “Chassol”

14 “BOOM FOR REAL”

15 “MOVEMENT 18’ (Heroes)”

16 “Master Power”

17 “Running Away” (Feat. Leigh-Anne)

18 “Goodbye, Billy Bob”

19 “White Space”

20 “Wherever You Are”

21 “Life Lesson” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

World Music Radio is out 8/18 on Verve/Interscope.