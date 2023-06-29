Three big dogs in the realm of improvisational experimental music recently got together to make an album. Guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn has already made a few records with drummer and keyboardist John Truscinski as the Gunn-Truscinski Duo. For the new LP Glass Band, the two of them worked with Bill Nace, Kim Gordon’s partner in Body/Head. The trio already shared the early track “On Lamp,” and now they’ve followed it with “Tape,” an instrumental that thrums softly for nearly seven minutes. Listen below.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/glass-band">Glass Band by Gunn Truscinski Nace</a>

Glass Band is out 7/28 on Three Lobed. Pre-order it here.