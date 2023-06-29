Gunn Truscinski Nace – “Tape”

New Music June 29, 2023 By Tom Breihan

New Music June 29, 2023 11:28 AM By Tom Breihan

Three big dogs in the realm of improvisational experimental music recently got together to make an album. Guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn has already made a few records with drummer and keyboardist John Truscinski as the Gunn-Truscinski Duo. For the new LP Glass Band, the two of them worked with Bill Nace, Kim Gordon’s partner in Body/Head. The trio already shared the early track “On Lamp,” and now they’ve followed it with “Tape,” an instrumental that thrums softly for nearly seven minutes. Listen below.

Glass Band is out 7/28 on Three Lobed. Pre-order it here.

