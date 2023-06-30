Preview Taylor Swift’s “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer

New Music June 29, 2023 9:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last year, Taylor Swift offered a preview of her re-recorded version of “This Love” (originally on 2014’s 1989) in the trailer for Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Now, ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which drops July 7, Swift has teased a bit of the rerecorded “Back To December,” which shows up in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer. (Season 2 premieres July 14, for those wondering.) Posting the trailer to Twitter, Swift captioned: “Crying (Taylor’s Version).” The trailer also features a snippet of “August” from Folklore.

Watch and listen below.

