Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

The song of the summer race really heated up this week. Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” is pretty good, but can it beat an unearthed Steely Dan track, Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” and Colleen Ballinger’s apology song? They’re all on Grimace’s 4th of July playlist so I’ll letcha know next week.

