Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
The song of the summer race really heated up this week. Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” is pretty good, but can it beat an unearthed Steely Dan track, Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” and Colleen Ballinger’s apology song? They’re all on Grimace’s 4th of July playlist so I’ll letcha know next week.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 21 | Jun 25th
|Posted in: Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy Onstage At Glastonbury: “I’ve Had Enough”
|#8
|
|Jetslag
|Score: 21 | Jun 23rd
|
First time commenter! And I decided to make THIS song my first comment because I frequently make bad decisions. Like Usher did when he decided to release this song!
Okay, I’m (kinda) joking. I mean, this song didn’t kill Usher, and it got number one, so it’s a win in his book. I agree with Tom when he calls it a “break glass in case of emergency” song, cause that’s the only logical explanation for it.
Will.i.am as a producer is someone I should like more; I love me some minimalist electronic beats. But the beat to OMG just kinda exists. Which forces Usher’s AutoTuned to the max voice (not bad, actually!) and will.i.am’s mumbly sing-rap to the forefront, and those elements just aren’t something worth building a song around.
DJ Got Us Falling in Love Again should’ve been the lead single! Even if it has a mediocre (by Pitbull standards) Pitbull guest verse. That beat is just too good and Usher matches the energy to perfection. Fully agree on the 9 with the 1 point deduction being the Pitbull verse.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Usher’s “OMG” (Feat. will.i.am)
|#7
|
|Stillstephen
|Score: 22 | Jun 26th
|
First album was named “Sour”, this one is named “Guts”. Confirmed Olivia Rodrigo is the 2020s’ answer to The Jesus Lizard.
|Posted in: Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album GUTS, Out In September
|#6
|
|Guy Incognito
|Score: 22 | Jun 27th
|
end of discussion? How about Clanton can do whatever he wants with his festival so fuck John Maus. The end.
|Posted in: ElectroniCON Drops John Maus From 2023 Lineup, George Clanton Apologizes
|#5
|
|little nepitiz
|Score: 23 | Jun 28th
|
Not listening to this. I hope they mentioned Harambe.
|Posted in: Fall Out Boy Update “We Didn’t Start The Fire” With Events From The Past 30+ Years
|#4
|
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 24 | Jun 23rd
|
Why the fuck was this dude packing in the first place when he knew he was going to be using psychedelics?
But of course, in his mind he was a Good Guy with a Gun, until he wasn’t.
God, fuck gun nuts, fuck their lobbyists, and fuck the Republican politicians who cower in fear of both of them (literally, in many cases). This turned what might have been a domestic violence incident that his girlfriend could have gotten past into one that’s crippled her for life and left innocent people dead. Fuck this guy. I hope he dies in prison alone.
|Posted in: Beyond Wonderland Suspect Blames Mass Shooting On Bad Shroom Trip
|#3
|
|Yossarian
|Score: 27 | Jun 25th
|
don’t understand why Rina’s comments are controversial: “I’ve had enough” seems like the most sane reaction to Matty Healy, regardless of the context, lol. He’s really carving out a nice niche for himself as the Ricky Gervais of Urban-Outfitters-dressing-room rock.
|Posted in: Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy Onstage At Glastonbury: “I’ve Had Enough”
|#2
|
|Score: 35 | Nov 30th
|Alright it’s time. Longtime lurker here, I’ve been reading Stereogum since probably around 2013 and following this column since the very first post. I told myself sometime around virtual 1985 that when we reached the point when I first started actively following the pop charts, I would finally make an account, join the comments party, and share my story of my relationship with popular music and how such a song has related to my life in ever twisting turns of fate and reflection just as you all do every week. So here goes.
Growing up as a too-smart, somewhat socially outcast kid in the 2000s in a very high pressure and low sleep schooling system, listening to music on the hour long bus ride to and from school became one of my primary means of releasing tension, finding joy, developing my own reasoned opinions, and connecting with my peers. Combining my mother’s love of simple pop music, the basic interstitial fluid of our American culture that brings people together by hitting all our shared neural pleasure centers, with my father’s understanding of groove, the connection to the deeper undercurrents of life that music expresses profoundly in our souls, I honed my ability to identify and articulate that ineffable quality that makes some music feel “good” – that it gets somewhere deep that needs to be expressed, and delivers it to the masses.
All that is to say I was a precocious kid with a lot of opinions about popular songs in 2010. I had started reviewing the iTunes top charts while deciding what tracks to download to my iPod and listened to much pop radio in the car/bus, so felt that I had a pretty good finger on the pulse of what was most popular. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2010, the week of my 14th birthday to be precise, that I discovered the Billboard charts. And since then, rarely has a week gone by that I haven’t checked them for an update- it’s become perhaps the only weekly routine I’ve carried into adulthood. And the number one song that first week was of course Katy Perry’s California Gurls.
My entire family loved California Gurls. Personally, I was a fan as well. Hot N Cold had been a huge hit among my age group, and my sister and I had played it and the other One of the Boys tracks to death on Tap Tap Revenge on our shared iPod Touch. And the hooks were truly undeniable. How could you not buy in to the sugary rush? I did agree with Katy herself and others that the song became quite annoying on repeated listens, though, and I rarely choose to listen to it these days.
At time of its peak popularity, I saw a mashup on YouTube of California Gurls and Tik Tok, a song I liked marginally more, thus exposing Dr. Luke for repeating essentially the same chorus in both songs. That sparked an interest in getting to understand the behind the scenes creation of pop music, which led me to the Billboard Charts, an AVClub column following the pop music of the day (which I believe no longer exists), and eventually Stereogum. It was around this time as well that I began branching out on the internet and exploring my own music tastes beyond what I heard on the radio, from my parents, or through my peers. Within a couple of years I became a big fan of different forms of indie and alternative rock and pop, and eventually electronic and dance music, disco, and afrobeat as well, all of which sites like Pitchfork and Stereogum were key guides for.
But I never stopped paying attention to pop music, rooting for the songs and artists I liked and hoping the ones I didn’t would go away more quickly. To this day it’s still one of the background pleasures of my life. And, for better or worse, attaching ratings to the different Hot 100 number ones scratches a great internal itch for order, value judgment, and appreciation of beauty, and has kept me hooked on this column since before Tom’s investigating and writing became the beloved cultural institution it is today.
Anyway, California Gurls is an 8. Thanks for reading.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)
|#1
|
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 35 | Jun 25th
|
I would say that maybe it’s time for Matty to make a quiet trip to rehab, but what use is rehab when his entire personality is a Cocaine Idea?
|Posted in: Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy Onstage At Glastonbury: “I’ve Had Enough”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|greazy
|Jun 28th
|
is this as good at it sounds like it will be?
|Posted in: Fall Out Boy Update “We Didn’t Start The Fire” With Events From The Past 30+ Years
