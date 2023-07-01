Yesterday, Texan fingerpicking prodigy Hayden Pedigo released his sixth studio album, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. Pedigo has also just kicked off a summer tour — he’s opening for Jenny Lewis on a few dates — and the first two shows (album release shows, specifically) took place at Union Pool in Brooklyn on the 29th and 30th. During last night’s set, Pedigo was joined by Girls’ Christopher Owens, who actually spent some time in Pedigo’s hometown of Amarillo as a teenager. Onstage with Pedigo, Owens played harmonica on album single “Elsewhere.”

“Was an absolute honor to play a song with Christopher Owens at my album release show,” Pedigo tweeted, along with a video of the two performing. “Chris lived in Amarillo years ago before starting Girls in San Francisco. His music changed my life completely and playing with him was such a beautiful moment for me. Thank you Chris.”

Watch Pedigo and Owens below.

The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored is out now via Mexican Summer.