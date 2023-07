My Morning Jacket covered the Beatles’ “The Ballad Of John And Yoko” during their set at the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA on Saturday night. This isn’t the first time that Jim James and co. have covered the band (or members of it): James covered “The Inner Light” in 2020, and back in 2009 he also released a whole EP of George Harrison covers. Check out their take on “The Ballad Of John And Yoko” below.