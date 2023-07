Lana Del Rey kicked off a brief European tour this weekend, a week after her Glastonbury set, and she had a show in Italy at the Parco Bussoladomani on Sunday. During her set, she performed “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” — the title track from one of her pair of 2021 albums — live for the first time. Watch video of that below.

Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club (live) pic.twitter.com/Xi8TAnHWfB — b (@lostinyosemite) July 2, 2023