At this point Jason Isbell’s stint as one of several singer-songwriters in the Drive-By Truckers is often overshadowed by his solo work, but both DBTs heads and Isbell aficionados still treasure that early phase of his career. So some percentage of the crowd at Isbell’s show Sunday night was likely delighted when Truckers leader Patterson Hood joined the band for a song from 2004’s The Dirty South, which will soon get an expanded reissue.

The gig was at Clackamas County Fairgrounds in the Portland area, where Hood now resides. As JamBase points out, at the start of the encore, Hood emerged to perform “Lookout Mountain” with Isbell’s 400 Unit. On Twitter, Isbell comments, “Wow this rocked a lot.” He’s not wrong! Watch below.

In other Isbell news, a new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon just dropped, and it contains our first glimpse of Isbell’s role in the movie. It’s an extremely brief glimpse — as in, blink and you’ll miss it. Here’s a screengrab: