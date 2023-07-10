Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Rodrigo Dethrone Morgan Wallen From #1 On Billboard Charts

Morgan Wallen has had both the #1 album and song in the United States for much of the year so far, but he’s dropped out of the top spot on both Billboard charts this week.

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time has had a chokehold on the Billboard 200 albums chart since it came out in March, spending 15 consecutive weeks at #1 — the longest time an album has been in the top spot in 25 years. The album has shown signs of faltering in the past month, however, as Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Stray Kids’ 5-Star have jumped up to the top spot thanks to, respectively, a new deluxe edition and K-pop fans’ fervency.

Last week, One Thing At A Time was back at #1 for its 15th (now nonconsecutive week), but it has been dethroned once again. Lil Uzi Vert’s new project Pink Tape debuted at #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart, with 167,000 units compared to Wallen’s 110,000 units. It’s the first #1 hip-hop album in 2023.

And over on the Hot 100, Wallen’s “Last Night” has to settle for #2 after 13 weeks at #1 to make room for Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire,” which debuted in the top spot. Rodrigo’s new single had 35.5 million streams, 26.3 million radio airplay impressions, and sold 26,000 copies (17,000 of those were physical). As Billboard notes, she’s is the first artist to ever have both lead singles from her first two albums debut at #1.