Travis Scott Shares Utopia Teasers, Announces Livestream From Egypt

Travis Scott has shared a series of new teasers for his album Utopia, which he played for the Houston Astros a couple months ago. The rapper has announced a live performance that will take place in front of the pyramids of Egypt on July 28. Tickets for that are already sold out, though the event will be livestreamed. Pre-orders for the album, which a press release touts will feature “five individual artworks,” are also live. There is not an official release date yet, though July 28 is a Friday.

Utopia will be Travis Scott’s first new album since 2018’s Astroworld. It was rumored for release back in 2021, but was pushed back after the crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. At the end of June, a Texas grand jury declined to press criminal charges against the rapper and organizers of the Astroworld after a 19-month investigation, though other lawsuits related to the festival are still pending.