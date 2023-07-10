Bonnie “Prince” Billy has a new album on the way, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, which was introduced a couple months back with “Bananas.” Today, he’s sharing a new single, “Crazy Blue Bells,” which comes with a music video directed by Ray Tintori.

“I believe that it is apparent that this piece of work is a celebration of gratitude and collective action,” Will Oldham shared in a statement. “It’s a multi-generational, cross-discipline effort with implicit resonances into shared pasts and presents. I met director Ray Tintori when he was a small child and I was a slightly larger child. Participating in this visualization of ‘Crazy Blue Bells’ with Tintori, producer Julia Simpson, and a massive consortium of creatives is a joy of my life.”

Watch and listen below.

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is out 8/11 via Drag City.