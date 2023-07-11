Claire Rousay – “Sigh In My Ear” (Feat. Helena Deland)

New Music July 11, 2023 9:51 AM By Chris DeVille

A month ago, the consistently great underground mainstays Claire Rousay and Helena Deland teamed up on the vibey and atmospheric “Deceiver,” an acoustic guitar and keyboard ballad with just the slightest trace of electronic manipulation. It was great. Today Rousay and Deland have another single out, and it rules as well.

“Sigh In My Ear” is the A-side from Rousay’s new 7″ for the Saddle Creek Document series. It’ll be backed by a tracked called “Your First Armadillo,” which is intriguing. This one is a cyborg slowcore tune with an ambient spirit. Stretching out over five minutes, it builds to a beautiful climax, until finally the digital effects are stripped away and an unvarnished voice comes to the fore. It’s a lovely, fragile piece of work that you should definitely listen to.

“Sigh In My Ear” b/w “Your First Armadillo” is out 8/11 on Saddle Creek.

