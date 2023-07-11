Morgan Wade – “80’s Movie”

Matthew Berinato

New Music July 11, 2023 10:56 AM By James Rettig

Morgan Wade – “80’s Movie”

Matthew Berinato

New Music July 11, 2023 10:56 AM By James Rettig

Next month, rising country star Morgan Wade is releasing a new album, Psychopath, her follow-up to Reckless, one of the best country albums from 2021. She’s already shared its title track, and today she’s back with a new single, “80’s Movie,” which runs through a lot of the decade’s cinematic touchstones in a romantic rush of a chorus.

“If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80’s and it’ll cheer you right up,” Wade said in a statement. “That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. ‘80’s Movie’ is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it’s finally here.”

Listen below.

Psychopath is out 8/25 via Sony Music Nashville.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

2 days ago 0

Madonna Shares First Statement Following Hospitalization, Tour Postponement

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest