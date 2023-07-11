Next month, rising country star Morgan Wade is releasing a new album, Psychopath, her follow-up to Reckless, one of the best country albums from 2021. She’s already shared its title track, and today she’s back with a new single, “80’s Movie,” which runs through a lot of the decade’s cinematic touchstones in a romantic rush of a chorus.

“If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80’s and it’ll cheer you right up,” Wade said in a statement. “That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. ‘80’s Movie’ is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it’s finally here.”

Psychopath is out 8/25 via Sony Music Nashville.