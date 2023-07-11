Last month, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle announced her sophomore album as La Force, which is called XOSKELETON and will be out in September. She shared “condition of us” from it at the time, and today she’s back with the album’s second single, the gliding, lovely “october.”

“October is a time of harvest here [in Montreal]. It’s a time when we settle into darkness and leaves drop from the trees,” La Force said in a statement. “It’s a time when we turn inward into our clothing and protective shells. It’s a song about the voices we internalize. People we can no longer see but whose voices and words live on inside us and shape us. It’s a song about the uncanny. A song about the cycles of nature, cycle of life. The song reminds us that despite our grand feelings we are just like animals and plants, destined to be born, to live and to die.”

Listen below.

XO SKELETON is out 9/29 via Secret City Records.