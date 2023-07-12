Earl Sweatshirt Announces More Doris 10th Anniversary Shows

A couple weeks ago, Earl Sweatshirt announced a 10th anniversary show for Doris, which will take place on August 19 in Los Angeles. Thankfully, that’s not the only show he has planned to celebrate Doris. He’s just announced a few more.

Following his performance in LA, he’ll head to Chicago on August 22 at House Of Blues; after that, he’ll be in New York at Brooklyn Steel on August 23 and then he’s crossing the Atlantic for a show at Koko in London on August 25.

Domo Genesis is set to open his Los Angeles show; openers for the other dates (if there will be any) haven’t been revealed yet. Ticket details can be found here.