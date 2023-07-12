If you liked the last Sunshine Convention track we posted, “Dawned On Me,” you’re probably in the market for some more extremely fuzzy, melodically charged sonic manna, yeah? Jake Whitener shared his soaring and monolithic lo-fi sing-along “The Spark” last week. Today, in one last offering before the band’s self-titled LP drops, he’s back with “Penny Lids.” I’m told it includes a nod to Mark Linkous (big week for Sparklehorse heads) and was inspired by a scene from a Charlie Kaufman movie. “I can be somebody! I can be nobody!” goes the relentless hook on this one. Hear the pair below.

Sunshine Convention is out 7/21 via démodé.