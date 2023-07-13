Juanes’ Central Park SummerStage Show Halted Due To “Excessive Crowds”

On Wednesday night, Juanes was set to perform a show at Central Park’s SummerStage as part of the Latin Alternative Music Conference concert series. But it was halted after he got through only two songs due to “excessive crowds,” per the organizers of the event.

“Tonight, the Juanes show at SummerStage in Central Park drew a capacity crowd of 5,000 attendees inside the venue with an estimated overflow of 12,000 additional fans outside the gates,” Heather Lubov, executive director City Parks Foundation SummerStage, told Billboard in a statement. “During the performance of his second song, with continued crowds at the gates and out of an abundance of caution, the show was halted and fans were asked to leave the venue.”

“[It was the] first time in 30 years SummerStage was required to stop a concert in progress for a non-weather related issue,” the statement continued. “SummerStage, LAMC and Juanes all agreed that the safety of fans and concert goers was of paramount concern and at the request of the NYPD, made the decision to cancel the show.”

When he finished the second song, Juanes addressed the crowd: “Inside and outside we have to be calm, guys,” he said on-stage. “If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue with the show. It’s possible, right?” A staff member then announced that attendees would have to vacate the venue immediately. Following the cancelation, he posted a video message expressing regret that he couldn’t continue with the show.

