The members of London’s Hazmats come from the UK’s punk and hardcore world; they’ve played in bands like Violent Reaction, Big Cheese, Game, and Chubby And The Gang. But the Hazmats don’t sound anything like those bands. Instead, they make bright, jangly indie-pop that calls back to the halcyon days of college rock. Last year, the Hazmats released their debut single “Empty Rooms” b/w “Today.” Now, they’re back with another one.

The Hazmats announced their new two-sided single last month, and they already shared A-side “Skewed View.” The single is out today, which means we get to hear the B-side. “Wondered” is a fast, shimmering jam with at least a little big of Stone Roses in its soul. It’s always fascinating to hear hardcore musicians make music that’s decidedly non-hardcore, and “Wondered” has the same thrumming background energy as a band like High Vis. This isn’t mosh music, but it could be mosh music in the right circumstances. Check it out below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/skewed-view">Skewed View by The Hazmats</a>

In related news, the Hazmats share a label and at least one member with Powerplant, a London band who makes truly bugged-out and synth-addled post-punk. You could almost think of Powerplant as the British cousins of MSPAINT — musicians using the hardcore scene as a delivery mechanism for true freak shit that doesn’t sound anything like hardcore. Today, Powerplant have also released their delightfully strange new EP Grass, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/grass">Grass by Powerplant</a>

The “Skewed View” b/w “Wondered” single and the Grass EP are both out now on Static Shock Records.