Watch Cende Reunite And Bring Out Frankie Cosmos For First Show In Six Years

News July 16, 2023 6:30 PM By James Rettig

The Brooklyn rock band Cende broke up in 2017, shortly after releasing their one and only album, #1 Hit Single. But they reunited for their first show in six years last night at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Frankie Cosmos, who guested on their track “What I Want,” also came out during the show to perform her part on that song. Check out some video from the show below.

https://twitter.com/EmDotGoatEmoji/status/1680392137198776321

@livingdummy

Frankie Cosmos along with a few friends playing strings joined Cende in playing What I Want at Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn. I guess i’m becoming a Baby’s regular. #brooklyn #cende #frankiecosmos #babyallright #partyrock

♬ original sound – livingdummy

