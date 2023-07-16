Watch Cende Reunite And Bring Out Frankie Cosmos For First Show In Six Years
The Brooklyn rock band Cende broke up in 2017, shortly after releasing their one and only album, #1 Hit Single. But they reunited for their first show in six years last night at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Frankie Cosmos, who guested on their track “What I Want,” also came out during the show to perform her part on that song. Check out some video from the show below.
https://twitter.com/EmDotGoatEmoji/status/1680392137198776321