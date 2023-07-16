The Brooklyn rock band Cende broke up in 2017, shortly after releasing their one and only album, #1 Hit Single. But they reunited for their first show in six years last night at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Frankie Cosmos, who guested on their track “What I Want,” also came out during the show to perform her part on that song. Check out some video from the show below.

https://twitter.com/EmDotGoatEmoji/status/1680392137198776321