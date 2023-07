In a couple weeks, Florry are releasing a new album, The Holey Bible. We’ve heard a couple tracks already — “Take My Heart” and “Drunk And High,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list — and today the Philadelphia band is back with one final single, the five-minute warbler “Cowgirl Giving,” which comes with an animated video created by Approved Work. Check it out below.

The Holey Bible is out 8/4 via Dear Life Records.