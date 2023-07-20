The Antlers – “Tide”

By Chris DeVille

The Antlers have decided to forgo the album route. The pastoral indie-rock veterans are instead releasing singles one at a time, which includes last year’s awesome rework of Peter Silberman’s solo track “Ahimsa,” March’s “I Was Not There,” and April’s “Rains.” It continues today with “Tide,” a washed-out pop song about how time waits for no one.

Per Silberman, “‘Tide’ is a retrospective song, identifying natural phases over the course of a lifetime. It’s an appreciation for powerful forces that follow their own uncontrollable rhythms, and an
intention to navigate them more skillfully in the future.” Listen below.

